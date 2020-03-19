Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,127 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $179,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 425,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 94,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,171. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

