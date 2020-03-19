Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,567,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,025,863 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $196,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQM. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EQM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

