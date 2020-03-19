Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.41.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average of $197.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

