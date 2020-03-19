Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.87% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €72.30 ($84.07).

BMW traded down €1.22 ($1.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €39.14 ($45.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

