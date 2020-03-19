Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

CHNG has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 8,248,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027,726. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

