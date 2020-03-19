Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Buy

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 770,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 249.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 63.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

