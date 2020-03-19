GoldMint Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 59.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $199,252.52 and approximately $481.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 54.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.02506846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00198384 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 70.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

