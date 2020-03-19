Goodyear Tire & Rubber Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 47,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 840% compared to the average daily volume of 5,080 call options.

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.10. 13,503,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570,384. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.