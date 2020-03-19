Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 80,844 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $3,735,801.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,109.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Mark Evan Jones sold 16,991 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $931,446.62.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,963 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,036,138.32.

On Monday, February 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,443,100.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,188 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,577.24.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $917,523.93.

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $813,069.36.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,824.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 238,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.41 million, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $63.07.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

