Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €15.50 ($18.02) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.57 ($27.41).

GYC traded up €0.73 ($0.85) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €15.04 ($17.49). 453,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.21.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

