Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. 98,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,082. The stock has a market cap of $570.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

