Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Regal Beloit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $90.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Stephens lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.