Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 31,335 Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Universal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Universal by 43.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Universal by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Universal by 241.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.66. Universal Corp has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.