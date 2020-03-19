Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 55,149 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,030,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,886,000 after purchasing an additional 117,997 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 11.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 930,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

In other Cinemark news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 200,801 shares of company stock worth $3,330,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.