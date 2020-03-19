Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,707 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 36,644 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LPX. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.