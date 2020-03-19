Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.77 Million in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LZB opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

