Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.90 Million in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,236.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

