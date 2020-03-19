Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,827,000 after acquiring an additional 164,615 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 151,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 70,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $183.61 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.