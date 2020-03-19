Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 693,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Office Depot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Office Depot stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $928.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Office Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

