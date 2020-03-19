Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 20,440 Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Kelson bought 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.21 per share, with a total value of $49,559.88. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingevity stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

