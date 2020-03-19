Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Harry Brandler Purchases 2,000 Shares

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Harry Brandler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $12,920.00.

Harry Brandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Harry Brandler bought 3,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00.

GRBK traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 233,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,860. The company has a market cap of $316.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 256,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 22.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

