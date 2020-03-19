Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDOT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Dot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,129,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 11,770.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 1,162,586 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Green Dot by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 542,461 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 602,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Green Dot by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 348,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

