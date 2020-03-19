GreenMed Achieves Market Cap of $2,288.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

