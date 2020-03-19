Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Greif also posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Greif by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 701,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,575,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Greif by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 101,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 438,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,869. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

