Greytown Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.0% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

VGT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.55. 28,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $183.01 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

