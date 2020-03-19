Greytown Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II makes up 0.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

MUE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 10,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,825. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

