Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned 0.64% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. 13,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,389. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $88.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

