Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,713,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,549,000 after purchasing an additional 175,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.93. 1,065,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

