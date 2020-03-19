Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,212,190. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $159.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.