Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 2,088 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greytown Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after buying an additional 255,447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,372,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,719,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,278,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,972,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.55. 68,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $113.10 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

