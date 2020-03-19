Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 2,871 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,498,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. 21,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

