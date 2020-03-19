Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

GES has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

GES traded up $5.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 541,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Guess? has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

