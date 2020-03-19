Guess? Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,418 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average volume of 2,003 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Guess? by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

GES traded up $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 9,548,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Guess? has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

