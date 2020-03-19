Guider Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $2,709.09 and $32.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.04368747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00067825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00039118 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014693 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

