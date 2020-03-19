Gulden Hits Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Nocks and CoinExchange. Gulden has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $20,366.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00629640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008371 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 508,105,117 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, GuldenTrader, Bittrex, Nocks, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

