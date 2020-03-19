Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GUY remained flat at $C$0.27 on Thursday. 539,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. Guyana Goldfields has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.46.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

