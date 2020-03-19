GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $19.06 million and $6.20 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00005194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, DragonEX and Binance. During the last week, GXChain has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00027399 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Huobi, Gate.io, BigONE, QBTC, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.