GYM Group (LON:GYM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.10 EPS

GYM Group (LON:GYM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON GYM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 79 ($1.04). 2,608,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,318. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.49. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get GYM Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GYM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 343 ($4.51).

GYM Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.