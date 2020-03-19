H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

Media stories about H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. H.I.S. earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. H.I.S. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $36.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

