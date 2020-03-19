H Stewart Parker Buys 3,000 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Director H Stewart Parker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SGMO stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. 4,851,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $645.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 715,436 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,058.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 438,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 400,553 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 917.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 296,968 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

