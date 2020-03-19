Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 12,424,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,028,422. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,676,516 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $785,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

