Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Halliburton stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

