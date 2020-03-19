Halma (LON:HLMA) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLMA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halma to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,030 ($26.70) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,953.18 ($25.69).

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 1,748 ($22.99) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,083.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,031.25. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.