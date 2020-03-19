Halma’s (HLMA) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,953.18 ($25.69).

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of HLMA stock traded up GBX 87.50 ($1.15) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,865 ($24.53). 1,793,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,083.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,031.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.