Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up 0.8% of Ellington Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ellington Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,770,000 after purchasing an additional 697,808 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,624,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,022,000 after purchasing an additional 535,399 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,473,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,930,000 after purchasing an additional 534,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,859,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 880,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,431. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

