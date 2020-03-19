Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Steven Chuslo Acquires 5,000 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 1,722,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,019. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 113.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,577,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

