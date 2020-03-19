Happycoin (HPC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,782.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.01064240 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

