Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,210 at Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,255 ($16.51) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.27 ($23.17).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,491 ($19.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,584.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,796.94. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,392.50 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

In related news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

