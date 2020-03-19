Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554,763 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $67,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,602,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,740,000 after buying an additional 67,059 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,448,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,378,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after buying an additional 125,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after buying an additional 265,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOG shares. KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

