Harmony Gold Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,270% compared to the average volume of 890 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.19. 859,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,964,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $998.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of -0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 56,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 913,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.